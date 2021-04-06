Advertisement

Daniel Mahoney announces candidacy for mayor of Jackson race

This comes just days after Mayor Derek Dobies announced he will not be seeking re-election
(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies announced he will not be seeking re-election, Jackson residents already have a new candidate.

Today, Daniel Mahoney announced he will be running for Jackson Mayor in the upcoming November election.

“I’ve had the opportunity to reflect, pray, and speak to my family over the past few days. The diverse groundswell of support since last week has made me confident that I can put together a winning campaign,” said Daniel Mahoney. “With the backing of so many in this city, I’m excited to announce my candidacy for mayor and continue to build upon the progress we’ve made together.”

While currently elected a County Commissioner representing district 7 of Jackson County, Mahoney is also the president of the Jackson County Branch NAACP and has served on several boards, committees and commissions locally, statewide and nationally.

He has been the recipient of many recognitions and awards for his contribution to the community and the work he does through his non-profit organization Many Hands Community Services.

Mahoney says he plans to continue the progress and direction initiated by the current leadership at the City of Jackson. Mahoney says if elected, he plans to focus on fixing roads, public safety, neighborhood revitalization, and economic development.

“I plan to focus on rebuilding an equitable economy while we emerge from the pandemic, fixing our roads, and continuing to make a safer city for Jackson families,” said Mahoney. “This is going to be a refreshing, exciting campaign and we are going to work on bold solutions. As the father of five girls, I want to work hard to build a brighter future for our city.”

Mahoney was born and raised in Jackson, attended and graduated from Jackson High School, and majored in Entrepreneurship and Communications at Eastern Michigan University.

Election day is Tuesday, August 3, 2021 for the Primary and Tuesday, November 2, 2021 for the General Election.

