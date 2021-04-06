Advertisement

Crowdfunding campaign launched for “ArtPath | Public Art on the Lansing River Trail 2021” project

$7,500 goal to win matching grant through MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places initiative
Stephanie Ellis Art
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lansing will continue its effort to bring public art to the Lansing River Trail through a new crowdfunding campaign.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $7,500 by April 27, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

“Public art brings people out to public spaces and helps them better engage with those spaces and the community,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support this effort for the fourth year through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity, in which local residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Communities, nonprofits and other business entities can apply at https://patronicity.com/puremichigan.

For project details and to donate, please visit: patronicity.com/artpath2021.

