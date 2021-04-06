Advertisement

COVID-19 spike results in 55th district court returning to phase one of return to operations guidelines

The order will close the court to the public until further notice.
(WCTV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many organizations have had to take steps back from a complete reopening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan, and the courts are no different.

Monday, the 55th District Court submitted Local Administrative Order 2021-02 – Return to Operations – Phase One to the State Court Administrative Office for approval. The order will close the court to the public until further notice. In lieu of regular in-person proceedings, the court will conduct virtual proceedings to the maximum extent possible.

In-person court proceedings will not cease altogether, but will be limited to where there is a constitutional or statutory right that has not been waived.

Online court services are available 24/7 on the court’s website, dc.ingham.org. During the closure, the Court will have limited staff present to process emergency matters and to answer phone and mail inquires.

For urgent civil filings, email the court at 55civil@ingham.org.

