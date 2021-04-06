Advertisement

CDC Awards over 90 million to Expand Michigan’s COVID-19 Vaccine Programs

Funding can be used for innovative partnerships with community-based organizations to increase vaccine uptake, including in underserved populations
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded Michigan $90,239,771 to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding COVID-19 vaccine programs and access to the vaccine by those affected by SARS-CoV-2.

The award is part of $3 billion in funding that CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts.

“This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake, “said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH.

Funds could be used to identify and train trusted members of the community to help conduct door-to-door outreach awareness about COVID-19 vaccines. Funds may also be used to support hiring community health workers who perform culturally-competent bilingual health outreach so they can provide people who are receiving care with the information they need to get a free vaccination.

For information on where funds will be distributed, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/php/funding-update.pdf

