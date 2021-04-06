Car crashes at Waverly and Holmes, lands upside down in trees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A single-car accident at Waverly and Holmes in Lansing ended with the vehicle upside down in nearby trees.

A female driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle driving westbound when she failed to negotiate a turn. The woman got out of the car on her own and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Trees were cut down in order to extract the vehicle, which was heavily damaged.

