Car crashes at Waverly and Holmes, lands upside down in trees

The female driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
A driver was traveling westbound on Holmes Rd at Waverly when they failed to negotiate a turn...
A driver was traveling westbound on Holmes Rd at Waverly when they failed to negotiate a turn and landed upside down in nearby trees.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A single-car accident at Waverly and Holmes in Lansing ended with the vehicle upside down in nearby trees.

A female driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle driving westbound when she failed to negotiate a turn. The woman got out of the car on her own and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Trees were cut down in order to extract the vehicle, which was heavily damaged.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

