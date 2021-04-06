ACMH hosts interactive events for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, ACMH is offering a three-part virtual event to support youth/young adults and their families in sharing their voices and stories to spread hope, connection and mental health awareness.

Event Schedule:

Strategic Storytelling & Social Media Workshop: April 10th ACMH will hold a workshop to teach youth/young adults and families how to strategically share their mental health journey and se social media as a tool to reach others. Participants will learn how they can get involved in the #walkinmyshoes hashtag events across facebook, Twitter ,Instagram and TikTok.

#WalkInMyShoes Hashtag Event: April 9-May 7th ACMH will makes space for youth and their families to created videos that capture what it’s like to walk in their shoes or share a mental health awareness message that’s meaningful to them. Everyone is welcome to participate. Please share your videos on social media using the #WalkInMyShoes tag.

Then on May 7th, these videos will have showcased in a specials event by the ACMH that shine light on the real experiences of youth and their families on their mental health journey.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.