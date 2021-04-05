Advertisement

Waverly schools will be remote for entire week of April 12

Every school district in the Ingham Intermediate School District will pause in-person instruction for these students for one week after spring break.
Waverly Community Schools logo
Waverly Community Schools logo(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Due to the significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, Waverly East, Waverly Middle School and Waverly High School will be remote for the week of April 12-16. This decision comes after presumed amounts of traveling during Spring break and gathering over the holidays.

Childcare will continue as scheduled unless the district experiences positive COVID-19 cases. Food distribution will continue, and meals can be picked up on April 13th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Athletic programs will continue following the requirements outlined in the MDHHS document entitled Interim Guidance for Athletics that came into effect on April 2, 2021. This includes antigen testing as a requirement to participate.

For more information from the Waverly Community Schools Facebook post

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer concerned about Florida travel, urges precautions
Virtual learning
Multiple schools to go virtual in wake of Spring Break
A picture of the late Anthony Hulon.
Family of late Anthony Hulon calls for justice
26 year old woman dies after crashing car into tree, police say
Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card

Latest News

KWCH court gavel
Ingham Circuit and Probate Courts Respond to High COVID Numbers
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Charlotte High School has moved to strictly virtual learning following the recent MDHHS orders.
Schools forced to adjust as MDHHS order looms
Live
MDHHS Unveils Stricter COVID-19 Rules