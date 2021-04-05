Waverly schools will be remote for entire week of April 12

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Due to the significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, Waverly East, Waverly Middle School and Waverly High School will be remote for the week of April 12-16. This decision comes after presumed amounts of traveling during Spring break and gathering over the holidays.

Childcare will continue as scheduled unless the district experiences positive COVID-19 cases. Food distribution will continue, and meals can be picked up on April 13th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Athletic programs will continue following the requirements outlined in the MDHHS document entitled Interim Guidance for Athletics that came into effect on April 2, 2021. This includes antigen testing as a requirement to participate.

