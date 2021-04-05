Watching Your Wallet: 42% of Americans say their finances took a hit during the pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are still struggling to figure out how you will pay the rent or where your next meal will come from, you’re not alone.

Whether they lost their job or took a pay cut, a lot of people are hurting financially during the pandemic. 42% of Americans say their financial situations got worse in the pandemic according to a recent NerdWallet study.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says it is important to recognize you need help and to ask for it.

“Make sure you’re maximizing your network of support. So, reach out to your local non-profit agencies... the food bank the united way,” said Dale.

It may not be something you never saw yourself doing-- but it’s ok to need help and to ask for it.

Using more than one food bank-- when available-- is smart because you may be able to get something at one that you may not be able to get at another.

Show up early if you can-- to be first in line so you can get the items you need. And make sure you bring the documentation you need when you do go.

