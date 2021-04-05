Things to help our four legged friends stay happy and healthy this spring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Warmer weather is upon us and there are several things we can do to make sure our pooches stay happy and healthy this spring time, especially when it comes to their coat.

Owner of Ruff Cuts, Lauren Wood, says that brushing can help avoid matts which can not only be annoying to the animal, but also can lead to more serious health problems if not addressed in a timely fashion.

“Matting can very quickly cause skin infections especially if they get anything in the matt like leaves, debris, dirt or other irritants so they can get skin infections and they can also cause bruising on the skin,” said Wood.

Ruff Cuts also recommends a deshed which Wood says goes beyond the regular brushing.

They use conditioners and shampoos that help loosen the coat and a high velocity dryer to blow the hair out.

