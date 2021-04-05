Portland girls basketball goes for State Quarterfinal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The high school girls basketball tournament starts tonight.

Portland is 17-2 and just won its Regional Final. The last time this happened was in 2010.

Portland head coach Jason Haid says their success this year comes from a tough end of the road last season.

“When we lost to Frankenmuth. we accomplished two goals last year that we really wanted, we wanted to win the conference and we wanted to win the district. coming back, we said what do we have to do to take the next step,” said Haid.

They figured it out by fully embracing the obstacles this season brought, by not really seeing them that way, but more so as opportunities.

“We decided to focus. we knew we were going to have to work hard no matter what, even if it’s a crazy year. I think we still kept the same morals. we still stayed focused and worked hard throughout the whole season,” said Junior Ava Guiliford.

Last year ended with a Regional Semifinal loss to Frankenmuth, this created a chip on Portland’s shoulder. Now this year’s Regional couldn’t have been a better matchup, a revenge game right back against Frankenmuth.

That’s exactly how Portland went into it.

“Everyone I think has a similar mindset on our team which helps a lot. I think the fact that everyone talked about Frankenmuth and nobody mentioned anything about us, was what motivated us. we had something to prove and Frankenmuth had all the pressure on them so we just had to come out and play,” said Senior captain Ava Gruber.

Portland knew they’d have something special this year. They have the same roster as last season, so they didn’t have a ton to learn in the gym, and their chemistry only got stronger.

“it’s been a challenging year, but you know it’s been a lot of fun. it’s been different, we’ve played a lot of games, had less practice. I think the kids would tell you they enjoyed it almost a little bit more,” said head coach Jason Haid.

They’ve accomplished all their goals so far, achieving back to back Conference and District titles, and now a Regional title. But, they’re not done yet, says coach Haid.

“They’re not satisifed. they’re excited that we won the regional. but i can tell that they’re not satisfied and they want more so I’m excited to see where we go,” said Haid.

