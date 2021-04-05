Nature’s Heater Left on into Midweek

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mother Nature is turning on the heater and letting it run for a few days.

While rain passes mainly north of us until Thursday, a southerly breeze and mild overnights will allow temperatures to cruise well into the 70s, with some folks reaching 80 either Tuesday or Wednesday for the first time in 2021.

This evening showers will continue to fade out and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Our low is around 50 which is close to our normal daytime high.

Tuesday starts warm and the sunshine and south wind will help aid us into the middle and upper 70s by afternoon. With 50s lows again Tuesday night, that same setup gets us a few degrees warmer on Wednesday, with some across our area reaching the 80 degree mark.

Later Wednesday, into the evening and near sunset, some more shower activity returns and will last on and off through Thursday and into Friday morning.

We’ll start to dry out into the weekend with comfortable conditions; sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 60s, which is still well above average for early April.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

