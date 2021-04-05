Advertisement

MSP collecting purses for survivors of sexual and domestic assault

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are collecting purses during April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

You can donate gently used or new purses to the Lansing Post.

The purses will be filled with items like candy, hygiene products, snacks, masks and more.

These then will be going to survivors through the Michigan State University Survivor Center and the Capital Area Response Effort.

Purses and items can be dropped off at the MSP Lansing Post open Monday through Friday 8am - 4pm.

