Michigan expands vaccine eligibility to all adults

Every adult 16 and up is now eligible for the vaccine.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As COVID cases continue to surge here in Michigan, hope is on the horizon.

Currently, 4,522,415 doses have been administered in the state.

35.2% of the population has gotten at least one shot.

The state is dealing with some of the worst outbreaks in the nation.

To keep up with the demand, the state will see a boost in vaccine shipments throughout this upcoming week.

Appointment availability is based on taking care of high risk groups first.

SIGN UP FOR YOUR VACCINE:

See appointments at CVS.

See appointments at Walmart.

See appointments at Meijer.

See appointments at Sparrow.

See appointments at McLaren.

See appointments at Rite Aid.

See appointments at Walgreens.

You can see a map of open availability here.

You can check with your local health department for availability here.

