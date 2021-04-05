Michigan Department of Education requests standardized test waiver

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How important is a standardized test in a year when students don’t know if they’ll be in-person or at home during a given week?

Schools around Michigan are preparing to give students in third through eighth grades the M-STEP this month.

“I think it’s ridiculous, I think any form of testing such as the M-STEP or the SAT when kids are still not 100% in school,” Rebecca Barrett said.

Rebecca Barrett is just one mid-Michigan parent who’s against making kids take standardized tests this year. She says her son struggles with remote learning and it would be unfair to judge his progress like a normal year.

“I got my last kids report card and they were pretty much failing that was from when they were virtual,” Barrett said.

The Michigan Department of Education agrees, and has requested a standardized test waiver.

“I’m honestly surprised to hear that it is being asked to be waived but to be honest my hopes aren’t very high considering that the email I got from my son’s teacher today that they are a few weeks away from taking it and they are working on prep now for it,” Barrett said.

“I think it should be waived,” Another parent, Ardath King said.

Ardath King just put her daughter in mid-Michigan leadership academy since she was struggling virtually in her former school.

“Putting her though a standardized test could potentially lower her self-esteem and discourage her from school because of the fact she doesn’t know what’s on the standardized test because she had a hard time with learning,” King said.

However, some parents feel the testing is still important because it helps gauge how much they have learned, and how much catching up they’ll need to do.

The state doesn’t know when they will get a response from the U.S. department of education.

