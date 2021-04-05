McDonald’s makes National Caramel Day worth celebrating by revealing new Caramel Brownie McFlurry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McDonald’s is announcing the upcoming arrival of the Caramel Brownie McFlurry. It features creamy vanilla soft serve made with real dairy, with brownie pieces and caramel topping blended throughout.

Fans across the country can enjoy this craveable treat for a limited time starting May 3, just in time for warmer weather, at participating restaurants while supplies last.

“As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we’re excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert,” said McDonald’s Sr. Director of Culinary, Chad Schafer. “In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring.”

While this is the first time the Caramel Brownie McFlurry will be available at restaurants throughout the U.S., it made its original debut in 2017 in Canada – the birthplace of the McFlurry.

The treat was created in 1995 by a local McDonald’s Owner and Operator, Ron McLellan, in Bathurst, Canada. Since then, the McFlurry has brought joy to customers for over 25 years in more than 100 countries.

