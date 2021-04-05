Advertisement

Longtime MSU assistant Dane Fife to join Indiana coaching staff

Fife was a Spartans assistant for 8 years
Michigan State Associate Head Coach Dane Fife directs during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State Associate Head Coach Dane Fife directs during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime Michigan State Basketball Assistant Dane Fife is heading to Indiana.

Fife tweeted a farewell message to the Spartans:

Fife was an assistant for 10 years with the Spartans.

He played at Indiana, and was on the team when they made the national championship in 2002.

He also played at Clarkston High School in Michigan and won Mr. Basketball in 1998.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

