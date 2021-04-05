Longtime MSU assistant Dane Fife to join Indiana coaching staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime Michigan State Basketball Assistant Dane Fife is heading to Indiana.

Back home again in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/19wzWF2kzp — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 5, 2021

Fife tweeted a farewell message to the Spartans:

Fife was an assistant for 10 years with the Spartans.

He played at Indiana, and was on the team when they made the national championship in 2002.

He also played at Clarkston High School in Michigan and won Mr. Basketball in 1998.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

