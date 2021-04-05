Advertisement

Lawmakers debate how to better protect US Capitol

An outer perimeter security fence put up after the January riot was recently removed and some Republicans say a second one should go too.
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WILX) - Lawmakers are debating how to better protect the so-called “people’s house” and its occupants after Friday’s deadly car attack at the US Capitol.

One Capitol police officer was killed and a second was hurt after a man rammed his car into them, hit a barrier, and was shot and killed.

On Saturday Capitol Police Union Chair Gus Papathanasiou told Congress several on the force want to quit, writing: “The force is urging swift action to increase security -- asking those on the front line be included in any decisions.”

An outer perimeter security fence put up after the January riot was recently removed and some Republicans say a second one should go too.

“I don’t think it does the job,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). “The fencing was right there when the car drove through.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement saying a bipartisan security review is underway by Senate committees, saying: “We are fully committed to ensuring the Capitol is safe for visitors and all who work here.”

Flags are once again flying at half-staff at the Capitol, this time in honor of William Evans an 18-year veteran of the force. Evans’ surviving colleague Ken Shaver drew cheers from Capitol Police officers as he left the hospital on Saturday.

Authorities continue working to determine a motive in Friday’s events. Police visited a Virginia home about three hours outside of Washington D.C. where the suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green, grew up. The Washington Post reported Green’s family issued a statement on Saturday, pointing to his depression and potential mental illness, saying “he was not a terrorist by any means.”

