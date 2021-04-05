Lansing native named head basketball coach at Loyola Chicago

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Drew Valentine is the new head basketball coach at Loyola University in Chicago.

The promotion comes just days after the Ramblers were bounced from the NCAA Tournament.

Valentine told News 10 a couple weeks ago he loves where the Ramblers were headed under former head coach Porter Moser. With Moser leaving for Oklahoma and the Big 12, Valentine was the guy for the Ramblers.

He says he’s looking forward to keeping them successful. The Ramblers have won three Missouri Valley Conference Titles and been to one Final Four and one Sweet 16 since Valentine has been at Loyola.

“I’m really excited to see... maybe it’s four years from now, it’s crazy to think about the jump and the places that our program can go. I want to continue to grind it out, believe in what I believe in, treat people the same way, and I think it’s just going to work out,” said Valentine.

So what does Loyola’s newest head coach believe in? He says hard work, and it’s going to have to be a seamless process for things to keep working in Chicago.

“I believe in hard work, in surrounding yourself with those who have the same common goals, beliefs, and values that you do, and I’m a believer in doing things the right way,” says Valentine.

He’s had a pretty fun run the last few years, and Loyola Chicago has done nearly everything the right way.

With the team’s success, Porter Moser’s departure was inevitable, but the Ramblers are sticking with what they know.

Valentine’s outlook on the Ramblers so far is sure to help them in the long run.

“There’s no limit to the success you can have in life. If you’re true to yourself and stick to what you believe in, you can take it far. That’s where I’m at right now,” said Valentine.

