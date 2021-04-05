Advertisement

East Lansing, Jackson, Leslie, Okemos schools going virtual

Several area school districts are planning to go virtual following spring break.
Virtual learning
Virtual learning(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several area school districts are planning to go virtual following spring break.

Starting Monday, Jackson Public Schools young fives through 12th grade will be in remote learning following last week’s spring break. The JPS superintendent Jeffrey Beal says this is due to the city’s hospitalization rate recently doubling and the region being one of the worst covid hotspots in the country. Beal says they hope to have some in-person instruction starting Monday, April 12. Jackson ISD’s special education programs are virtual through Wednesday.

East Lansing Public Schools is also going virtual this week after their spring break. ELPS middle school and high school students will go virtual for the week of April 12.

Okemos Public Schools will also be virtual the week of April 12 for grades five through 12. Elementary students will not be required to do remote classes. If parents want to keep their kids home the week after spring break, they are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher.

Leslie Public Schools announced they will be moving middle school and high school students to virtual learning for one week after Spring Break is over.

Spring sports will not be affected by the decision to go virtual. Each athlete must continue to follow the recent guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which includes antigen testing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer concerned about Florida travel, urges precautions
Virtual learning
Multiple schools to go virtual in wake of Spring Break
A picture of the late Anthony Hulon.
Family of late Anthony Hulon calls for justice
26 year old woman dies after crashing car into tree, police say
Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card

Latest News

Ingham County Health Department strongly recommends remote learning for grades 6-12 next week to prevent COVID-19 spread
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Document filed in federal court lists guns, ammo, and explosives in possession of men accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Pistons today are kicking off the Detroit...
Detroit Pistons & BCBSM Kick Off #MIKidsCan ‘Piston for a Day’
McDonald’s is announcing the upcoming arrival of the Caramel Brownie McFlurry. It features...
McDonald’s makes National Caramel Day worth celebrating by revealing new Caramel Brownie McFlurry
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers debate how to better protect US Capitol