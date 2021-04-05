East Lansing, Jackson, Leslie, Okemos schools going virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several area school districts are planning to go virtual following spring break.

Starting Monday, Jackson Public Schools young fives through 12th grade will be in remote learning following last week’s spring break. The JPS superintendent Jeffrey Beal says this is due to the city’s hospitalization rate recently doubling and the region being one of the worst covid hotspots in the country. Beal says they hope to have some in-person instruction starting Monday, April 12. Jackson ISD’s special education programs are virtual through Wednesday.

East Lansing Public Schools is also going virtual this week after their spring break. ELPS middle school and high school students will go virtual for the week of April 12.

Okemos Public Schools will also be virtual the week of April 12 for grades five through 12. Elementary students will not be required to do remote classes. If parents want to keep their kids home the week after spring break, they are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher.

Leslie Public Schools announced they will be moving middle school and high school students to virtual learning for one week after Spring Break is over.

Spring sports will not be affected by the decision to go virtual. Each athlete must continue to follow the recent guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which includes antigen testing.

