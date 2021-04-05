Ingham Circuit and Probate Courts Respond to High COVID Numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to a spike in COVID-19 numbers, Judge Richard J. Garcia, Chief Judge of the 30th Circuit Court and Ingham County Probate Court, has submitted a local administrative order to the Michigan Supreme Court to reduce court operations.

The Ingham Circuit and Probate Courts have functioned under the Supreme Court’s Phase Two designation – a level of operations above the minimum but with significant limitations. Should the 7-day-average rate of positive tests to all tests administered in a county reach 15% or higher, and should the county have an upward trend of new cases or positivity rate for over at least 14 days, a Phase Two court in that county must move back to Phase One.

The MI Safe Start Map, an online COVID-19 data tool developed through the University of Michigan’s School of Information and School of Public Health, recently identified Ingham County’s 7-day-average positivity rate to be 15.2%. Other data indicates that Ingham County has had upward trends of at least 14 days in both new cases and positivity rate. .

Under Phase One, the following changes are being put into place:

• The public hours of the Veterans Memorial Courthouse (313 W. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing) are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. [The Mason Historical Courthouse, where the 30th Circuit Court also has a presence, was temporarily closed in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains closed for the foreseeable future.]

• Entry to the courthouse of those seeking to do business with the Circuit or Probate Court will be restricted to those attending an in-person hearing and those seeking to make an emergency filing. [All public entering the court facility are subject to security screening, COVID-19 screening, and temperature check.]

• Remote work by court staff will be expanded.

• The lobbies of both the Friend of the Court Office and the Juvenile Division Office will be closed. Notices on how to access Friend of the Court and Juvenile Division information and services, including directions on where and how to make child support payments and how to submit documents relating to parenting time or child support, will be posted both at the courthouse and on the Circuit Court’s webpage (Circuit Court).

• The Ingham County Family Center, housing a school and day treatment center for youth in the juvenile justice system, will be closed to on-site instruction.

For questions:

Contact: George Strander, Court Administrator, 30th Circuit Court

gstrander@ingham.org; 517-483-6506 (Office)

The move follows ICHD’s strong recommendation that grades 6-12 move to remote learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

