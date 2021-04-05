Advertisement

How you can report fake COVID vaccine cards

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social media about your vaccine could make you a target.
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some people are buying fake vaccine cards online and now experts are saying a digital verification or QR code might roll out from this.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI are investigating this unusual trend. Experts are saying that when you receive your real vaccine card that you shouldn’t be taking a selfie with it.

To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, call 1-800-HHS-TIPS.

