GA GOP wants to pull Coke products, more companies face boycotts

(WILX) - Several Republican state legislators are asking for Coca-Cola products to be removed from their offices at the Georgia state capitol.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says the removal request is tied to recent comments about Georgia’s elections bill. Coca-Cola has criticized the measure as a form of voter suppression and expressed its disappointment in the republican-backed law.

Many US companies are facing boycotts thanks to the law. Critics are urging others to step up, including Delta and The Home Depot.

Last week, Major League Baseball pulled the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta. In a statement, the commissioner of the MLB said, “The league fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The Atlanta Braves, the now-former host team, said “This was neither our decision nor our recommendation.”

There is no announcement yet on where the 2021 MLB All-Star game will be played instead of Atlanta.

The PGA Tour said this fall’s Championship scheduled to take place in Atlanta will go on as scheduled. In a statement, the PGA said, “The PGA Tour fully supports efforts to protect the right of all Americans to vote and to eliminate any barriers that may prevent citizens’ voices from being heard and counted.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.