Flint man charged and arrested for Sexually Abusive Materials

FLINT Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that Aaron David Scheitler, 40, of Flint, was charged and arrested on multiple felonies for the possession and distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Materials (CSAM) late last week.

Aaron David Scheitler, 40, was charged with the following:

3 counts of possession of CSAM, a four-year felony

3 counts of distribution of CSAM, a seven-year felony

1 count of using a computer to commit a felony, a seven-year felony

In August 2019, the Michigan Department of Attorney General received a tip that CSAM was being distributed from an IP address in Flint. Forensic review of his devices revealed more than 2,000 of CSAM images between the external hard drive, laptop, and phone.

Scheitler was charged in the 18th District Court in Wayne County.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15.

