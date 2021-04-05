Fire in Bath Township may have been caused by lightning strike

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning’s storms may have caused unexpected damage in Bath Township. Firefighters there say it appears lightning set a house on fire.

The house, on Coleman Road, caught fire during a thunderstorm, which changes how firefighters work to put the fire out. Most of the fire damage on the side of the house is on the top half, because firefighters say the idea is to stay as low as possible during a thunderstorm.

Isabelle Watson lives next to the house on Coleman Road that caught fire.

Watson said, “I heard a big boom and then I saw smoke coming from the house.”

She says she was surprised to see the flames shooting from the home.

“It was a little scary, the big boom, at first,” Watson said. “But they handled it really well.”

Firefighters say that big boom was likely thunder during this morning’s storms. And Bath Township Fire Marshal Kevin Douglas says it’s something they think about when answering a call.

Douglas said, “We just make sure we’re not anywhere near the highest points to come in contact with any lightning or anything like that.”

That means not every tool is available right away due to the threat of more lightning strikes, although eventually a ladder was able to go up to help put out hot spots once the storms passed.

Meridian township was one of several departments that helped with the fire. Its fire inspector, Tavis Millerov, says they also have to be careful when fighting the fire inside.

“It may not be the lightning struck the building itself,” Millerov said. “It may have struck near the building. Depending on the grounding system connected to the piping that is usually a place of cause.”

But Millerov says that a storm isn’t going to stop them from doing the job.

Millerov said, “At the end of it; The building is still on fire. We still have to fight it. We’re going to take a calculated risk to be able to get in there and do our job.”

Firefighters are still working to figure out the official cause of the fire. They say no one lived here and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.