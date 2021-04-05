Eaton County Trial Courts suspend jury trials until mid-May

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Trial Courts have suspended any jury trials scheduled through May 14 will be suspended, according to Chief Judge Janice K. Cunningham. This includes the 56th Circuit Court, 56A District Court, and Eaton County Probate Court.

Judge Cunningham says the decision was made in consultation with local public health officials.

According to health officials Eaton County currently exceeds the recommended 7-day average of COVID-19 cases per million per day to hold jury trials.

Previously, Eaton County expressed the confidence to resume jury trials in mid-March, however, with Michigan cases remaining high and growing, that has since changed.

Judge Cunningham says she’s hopeful jury trials will be able to resume May 17.

