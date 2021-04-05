Document filed in federal court lists guns, ammo, and explosives in possession of men accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A document filed in federal court lists over 200 items attorneys are looking to seize from locations where several men suspected to be involved in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met and trained.

The Bill of Particulars for Forfeiture of Property span 18 pages, filed in US District Court of Western Michigan’s Southern Division and Hon. Robert J. Jonker against Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Some of the items listed include:

hundreds of rounds of ammunition

magazines

explosives

pistols

rifles

revolvers

shotguns

and silencers

The prosecution also reserves the right to seek the forfeiture of later-identified assets pursuant to the notice provided.

On December 16, 2020, a grand jury in the Western District of Michigan returned an Indictment charging the defendants with kidnapping conspiracy, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1201(c).

The Forfeiture Allegation filed on Tuesday provided notice to the defendants that upon conviction, the United States would seek forfeiture of any firearms and ammunition involved in the commission of the crime.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.