Detroit Pistons & BCBSM Kick Off #MIKidsCan ‘Piston for a Day’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are kicking off the #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons ‘Piston for a Day’ social media sweepstakes for Michigan kids on Monday, April 5. The sweepstakes runs for just one week and will pick five winners, with their prize being a special visit to the Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

Additional prizes include:

A special virtual message from a Detroit Pistons player

A Pistons/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan-branded locker filled with an autographed jersey, shorts, shirts, basketball, bag, and more

Private shootaround on the Pistons basketball court

Four (4) club tickets to a Pistons home game for the 2021-2022 season

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s #MIKidsCan campaign is an initiative focused on encouraging kids to adopt healthy habits early in life so they are more likely to be carried into adulthood. The organization works together with sports teams across the state to help kids maintain an active, healthy lifestyle with good nutrition and exercise habits.

Over the past 16 years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has given more than $6.5 million in support of kids’ health and wellness initiatives statewide, reaching 450,000 students and 1,000 schools.

The sweepstakes runs from April 5 to April 12 for Michigan kids ages 6-14 only. To enter, visit pistons.com/pistonforaday. Contest rules and entry details are available on the website.

