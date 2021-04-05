Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 report: Michigan passes grim milestone

By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan have risen dramatically in recent weeks, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting another 10,293 cases and 21 deaths linked to the virus Sunday and Monday, April 4 and 5. This weekend the state passed another alarming milestone by surpassing 700,000 cases. Currently the state has had 702,499 COVID-19 cases, and 16,239 people have died from the disease.

  • Ingham County reports 18,755 cases and 302 deaths.
  • Jackson County reported 11,496 cases and 302 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,112 cases and 71 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 7,053 cases and 154 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 4,319 cases and 84 deaths.

