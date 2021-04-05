Could schools lose state funding if they go back to remote learning?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several local school districts are deciding to temporarily go back to remote learning after spring break. That’s raising questions about what happens to their state funding.

To get COVID relief funding from the state, schools have to be in-person for at least 20 hours a week.

State leaders are still trying to figure out what happens to districts that switch back to remote learning.

“We even reached out to the legislature to get clarity on any nuances beyond that and they just said if the school district offers in-person instruction by March 22, then they’ll qualify for the additional funds,” said Martin Ackley with the Michigan Department of Education.

State Representative Regina Weiss, (D-Oak Park), was a teacher before being elected last fall. She agrees the law isn’t clear.

“There was no language in there that would indicate that they would lose funding if they were able to go back to virtual but there really wasn’t any clarification given around that specific issues,” said Rep. Weiss.

That’s why she introduced a bill to eliminate the 20 hour a week requirement.

“It’s kind of like districts have to choose between leaving that money on the table and possibly not having access to it, money that’s critically needed right now, versus doing something that maybe their parents and the community don’t want them to do as quickly,” said Rep. Weiss.

As of right now, the Lansing School district is planning on elementary students going back to in-person learning on April 12. Academies will open on April 19 and grades 7 through 12 on April 26.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

