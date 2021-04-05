CMU Basketball parts ways with Coach Keno Davis

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University has parted ways with head basketball coach Keno Davis, the team announced Monday.

Davis spent nine years at the helm of the program; the Chippewas went 142-143 in that time, 62-94 in the Mid-American Conference, and won a MAC Championship in 2015.

They also made the postseason four times: NIT (2015), CollegeInsider.com tournament (2016 and 2018) and the College Basketball Invitational (2019).

According to the team, a new coaching search will start immediately and will be aided by DHR International.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.