CMU Basketball parts ways with Coach Keno Davis
Davis spent 9 years with Chippewas
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University has parted ways with head basketball coach Keno Davis, the team announced Monday.
Davis spent nine years at the helm of the program; the Chippewas went 142-143 in that time, 62-94 in the Mid-American Conference, and won a MAC Championship in 2015.
They also made the postseason four times: NIT (2015), CollegeInsider.com tournament (2016 and 2018) and the College Basketball Invitational (2019).
According to the team, a new coaching search will start immediately and will be aided by DHR International.
