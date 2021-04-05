Advertisement

CMU Basketball parts ways with Coach Keno Davis

Davis spent 9 years with Chippewas
Central Michigan head coach Keno Davis, right, talks with guard Chris Fowler (15) during the...
Central Michigan head coach Keno Davis, right, talks with guard Chris Fowler (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan defeated Central Michigan 88-73. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University has parted ways with head basketball coach Keno Davis, the team announced Monday.

Davis spent nine years at the helm of the program; the Chippewas went 142-143 in that time, 62-94 in the Mid-American Conference, and won a MAC Championship in 2015.

They also made the postseason four times: NIT (2015), CollegeInsider.com tournament (2016 and 2018) and the College Basketball Invitational (2019).

According to the team, a new coaching search will start immediately and will be aided by DHR International.

