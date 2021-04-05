Advertisement

Central Michigan fires men’s basketball coach Keno Davis

Central Michigan head coach Keno Davis, right, talks with guard Chris Fowler (15) during the...
Central Michigan head coach Keno Davis, right, talks with guard Chris Fowler (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan defeated Central Michigan 88-73. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Central Michigan has fired men’s basketball coach Keno Davis after nine years at the helm.

CMU announced the move Monday. The Chippewas went 142-143 under Davis and did not make the NCAA Tournament. The team did appear in the NIT in 2015 after winning a Mid-American Conference title.

“I am extremely grateful to Keno for the impact he has made on our student-athletes and the greater CMU community,” athletic director Amy Folan said. “Decisions like this are always difficult. However, after spending the last few months evaluating all aspects of our program, I believe it is necessary and appropriate to make a change in leadership at this time to achieve the goals we have for men’s basketball.”

CMU went 7-16 this season, 3-13 in conference play. The school said DHR International will assist with the search for a new coach.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

