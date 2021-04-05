Advertisement

Big basketball week for the state of Michigan despite absence of Michigan and State

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No MSU or Michigan in the NCAA tournament final tonight of course but it’s a big basketball week in our state anyway.

The quarter finals in the state tournament are tonight for the girls and tomorrow for the boys—and  on the girls side good luck to unbeaten East Lansing along with Parma Western, Portland and Fowler. And on the boys side tomorrow same wishes to East Lansing and Webberville. The latter school is in the quarters for the first time in 49 years—as usual great stories in the state tournaments at this end of the season and hopefully COVID-19 will not interrupt.

