Advertisement

Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.(Source: Gov. Asa Hutchinson on YouTube)
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The Republican Legislature could still enact the measure, since it only takes a simple majority to override a governor’s veto in Arkansas.

Hutchinson’s veto follow pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

It was the latest measure targeting transgender people that easily advanced in the Arkansas Legislature and other states this year. Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee’s governors have signed laws banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams consistent with the gender identity.

Hutchinson recently signed a measure allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections, a law that opponents have said could be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer concerned about Florida travel, urges precautions
Virtual learning
Multiple schools to go virtual in wake of Spring Break
A picture of the late Anthony Hulon.
Family of late Anthony Hulon calls for justice
26 year old woman dies after crashing car into tree, police say
Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card

Latest News

The 68-year-old Russian president, who has been in power for more than two decades said he...
Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia’s leader
Russia expands its military might in the Arctic
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart