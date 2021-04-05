Advertisement

26 year old woman dies after crashing car into tree, police say

(WTVY)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26 year old woman is dead after her car crashed into a tree near Prairieville Township according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the driver was driving northbound on Lockshore Road near West Hickory Road when the car ran off the roadway and collided into a tree.

The 26-year-old female driver was transported to Ascension Borgess Hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle according to police.

The crash is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

