Program seeks to find summer jobs for Grand Rapids youth

(KNOP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A summer jobs program in western Michigan is expected to find employment for 650 teens and young adults.

This year’s Grow1000 youth employment program will build off the more than 350 young people who found jobs last summer in Grand Rapids through the city and area businesses, officials said.

The program for youth ages 15 to 24 starts June 14 and spans six weeks. Applications are being accepted through April 19 and required paid training begins May 18.

City Manager Mark Washington said there are more than 9,000 youth in Grand Rapids between the ages of 15 and 21.

“Providing meaningful work is important in helping our youth stay productive and build skills during the summer,” he added.

