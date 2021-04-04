Pleasant and Dry Easter Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Warm weather lovers should continue to love this forecast for the next seven days, with highs remaining more than 10 degrees above normal all the way through next weekend.

The pleasant weather of this weekend continues today on what shapes up to be a beautiful Easter Sunday. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees later on with skies staying mostly sunny.

As mentioned above, a warm pattern will only continue to strengthen its hold on our area this week. There are a few chances for showers and storms within an on-and-off basis, with the best chances coming Monday and Thursday.

Strong southerly flow and upper level ridging means highs could surge well into the 70s this week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. With enough daytime sun, I wouldn’t be surprised if at least one city in our area finds its first 80 degree day of the year during the midweek.

Some clearing looks to be in store towards the end of the week, but there is still some uncertainty regarding a slow-moving system that could impact us by the weekend if things change. For now, this doesn’t look as likely, but we’ll watch this closely all week.

EASTER SUNDAY: A few clouds and pleasant. High near 68.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. High 70.

TUESDAY: A few PM isolated storms possible; otherwise, mostly sunny and warm. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible late, towards the evening. Partly cloudy. High 77.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers becoming a steady rain, at times. High 69.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies early with more sun for later in the day. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some PM cloudiness. High 64.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.