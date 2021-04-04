Multiple schools to go virtual in wake of Spring Break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some middle school and high school students will be staying away from the classroom an extra week, after multiple school districts decide instead of hitting the books after Spring Break, they will be studying online.

Both Okemos and Leslie Public Schools announced they will be moving middle school and high school students to virtual learning for one week after Spring Break is over.

Both districts cite the recent rise of COVID-19 cases among those 10-19 years old and 20-29 years old as well as anticipated high travel rates for Spring Break as the reasons for their decision.

Elementary schools, pre-schools, and childcare will not be affected by the changes according to both districts. They say this is due to positive COVID-19 rates being lower in younger populations at this time. However, parents of Okemos students who wish to have their child attend remotely.

Spring sports will not be affected by the decision to go virtual. Each athlete will have to follow the recent guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan High School Athletic Association which includes antigen testing.

For students planning on taking standardized tests during this period, both schools will allow students to take these tests in person as scheduled, however, MSTEP testing at Kinawa is postponed for the week of April 12, according to Okemos Superintendent John Hood.

