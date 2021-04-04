In-person church services resume this Easter Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Easter Sunday many churches opened their doors and welcome members back into the chapels for fellowship and worship.

Administrators at both Christ Community Church and Saint Marry Cathedral say there are a number of things they’re doing to keep people safe, while they worship inside the buildings.

“We all wear masks you can’t come into the church without a mask, pretty much masks stay on during the whole service,” Christ Community Church Pastor, Michael Dunkelberger said. “Even here you can see today, social distancing, face masks just to make sure people are safe,” Director of Communications, Diocese of Lansing, David Kerr said.

Members say they feel safe and happy to be back in fellowship.

“We love Easter, we love the music and it just makes your heart good warm to be all together,” 17-year-member of Christ Community Church, Judy Herbert said.

“Being in person, in the church being with everyone there, hearing it instead of through a video it’s the feel is different and it’s finally good to see just it back to normal,” visitor of Saint Marry Cathedral, Threse Brcic said.

Both pastors say they are happy to provide that experience once again for their members. “Easter’s one of the highest Sundays of the year and it was nice for us to be together,” Pastor Dunkelberger said.

“It was wonderful, beautiful to have a congregation back here today for this high water mark of the Christian year of the Christian life,” Kerr said.

The pastors say they will continue following COVID-19 guidelines and they hope more members will continue returning for in-person worship. Some churches still provide online service options for those who don’t feel safe with going in-person.

