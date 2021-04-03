Advertisement

Wrestlers win court orders to compete in Michigan finals

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - At least six Michigan high school wrestlers won court orders to compete in the state finals this weekend, a lawyer said Friday.

The wrestlers had been benched because authorities said they were near someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

But Jim Thomas, arguing for four wrestlers in Eaton, Ionia, Barry and Allegan counties, said their due process rights were violated. He said they have repeatedly tested negative and will be tested again before competing.

“The law was on our side,” Thomas said.

He represented Chandler Murton of Portland, Gavin Bartley of Olivet, Zac Gibson of Lakewood and Ashtyn Bennett of Hopkins.

Thomas said two more wrestlers represented by another attorney won similar court orders to play. The wrestling finals were being held Friday and Saturday in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

