Advertisement

UP energy task force submits recommendations to governor

The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A group looking at ways to meet energy needs in the Upper Peninsula has submitted recommendations to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The U.P. Energy Task Force wants to improve affordability, enhance reliability and promote energy security in far northern Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The recommendations include encouraging energy providers to participate in a regional electricity plan, modernizing the electrical grid to allow wider use of high-tech smart meters and examining rate disparity among customers.

A year ago, the task force made recommendations on propane availability in the Upper Peninsula.

Both reports will be posted to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after teen's death
Family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side demands answers, change
Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Michigan hotel manager indicted for tax fraud and obstruction
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Michigan among worst hotspots in the US
Sparrow president: Everyday choices affecting COVID-19 spread in Michigan

Latest News

A picture of the late Anthony Hulon.
Family of late Anthony Hulon calls for justice
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer concerned about Florida travel, urges precautions
When the mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, five people died and more than 100 were...
Sheriff: UP man charged in Capitol riot not a risk to public
On the rise. According to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline, calls placed into...
Michigan gets surge of calls from domestic violence victims