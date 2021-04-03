Advertisement

Sheriff: UP man charged in Capitol riot not a risk to public

When the mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, five people died and more than 100 were...
When the mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, five people died and more than 100 were injured. More than 230 people have been charged.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan sheriff is speaking up for an Upper Peninsula man who was charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Karl Dresch “stepped over the line” by going into the Capitol but he’s not a “dangerous man or dangerous to the community,” Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean said in a letter filed in federal court in Washington.

Dresch’s lawyer is trying to get him released on bond.

Although firearms were found in Dresch’s home in Calumet, the sheriff said “nearly all homes here have weapons as we have a tremendous number of hunters and fishermen.”

Dresch, 40, has been in custody for more than two months after prosecutors said he might flee or obstruct justice if granted bond. He is charged with five crimes, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol and obstruction of Congress.

Two large Trump flags, one in red and another in blue, were stretched across the front of Dresch’s home at the time of his arrest. His late father, Stephen, was a dean at Michigan Technological University and a Republican state lawmaker in 1991-92.

Paul LaBine, a lawyer and mayor of Hancock, said he has represented Dresch in several matters.

“In spite of his history and flaws, he has managed to raise a family and conduct his own affairs and and stay out of trouble until this recent incident,” LaBine said in a court filing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after teen's death
Family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side demands answers, change
Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Michigan hotel manager indicted for tax fraud and obstruction
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Michigan among worst hotspots in the US
Sparrow president: Everyday choices affecting COVID-19 spread in Michigan

Latest News

A picture of the late Anthony Hulon.
Family of late Anthony Hulon calls for justice
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer concerned about Florida travel, urges precautions
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
UP energy task force submits recommendations to governor
On the rise. According to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline, calls placed into...
Michigan gets surge of calls from domestic violence victims