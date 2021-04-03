Advertisement

‘Rideshare Foodie’ Uber driver hits the road to find favorite foods in all 50 states

By KOVR Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) - An Uber driver with an appetite for adventure is trying to visit all 50 states to try different foods as he chronicles his journey on social media.

Kreskin Torres calls himself the “Rideshare Foodie” and his Instagram page shows the stops he has made across the country.

His favorite food so far is a crazy combination.

“Chili and cinnamon rolls...You have your chili and you have your cinnamon rolls. I fell in love with that in Wichita, Kansas,” he said.

In California, Torres found a food truck.

“By him doing this, it puts a lot of the small businesses on the map,” Qualid Soumbati, the owner of the food truck, said.

Torres said he started his journey to “get out to see what the real America was like.”

His adventure across the country has revealed a nation that he says needs to see more of itself.

“It’s that people just haven’t been from one side of the city to the other and that’s 15, 20 minutes. It’s very interesting,” Torres said.

He shares his delicious images with his followers and offers food for thought on his all-American road trip.

“Food is common ground,” he said.

Torres has visited 45 states so far. Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota are still on his list.

“America’s amazing. God bless America,” he said.

