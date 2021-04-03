Family of late Anthony Hulon calls for justice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today the family of Anthony Hulon who died last year in police custody are joined by the community, marching for his justice.

Community activists joined Hulon’s family, making their way down to the Lansing Police Department.

Hulon was arrested last April for domestic assault and less than 24 hours in police custody, he died.

“He was in there for about 10 hours almost 12 hours total and he was killed by 4 cops kneeling on him, so kind of George Floyd, not kind of, it was George Floyd’s situation,” Hulon’s sister, Heather Hulon said.

Hulon’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Lansing, Lansing Police and Mayor Andy Schor back in October.

“It’s still pending, nothing really happened at this point,” Heather said.

Meanwhile members of the community are joining the family to raise awareness of Hulon’s death and fight against police brutality.

“We need to set the tone as a community to let the officials know in this town that this isn’t going to be tolerated and if you behave this way and make these choices we are going to say something and we are going to make your job very uncomfortable until a change is made,” community activist Anntrina Hope-Cole said.

The family says they won’t rest until they see results.

“You killed someone and so we want to see them charged, we want to see them fired, I mean at the least they shouldn’t be working with the public. it’s hard to come here and he’s not here, I feel like I’m searching for him,” Heather said.

We reached out to the mayor’s office to comment on the rally, we’ll let you know when they respond.

