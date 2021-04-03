Michigan State Police issues Endangered Missing Advisory for 25 year old Ypsilanti man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are searching for a 25 year old Ypsilanti Damarius Malik Walls.

According to MSP troopers, Walls was last seen in the area of the 200 block of W Ainsworth in Ypsilanti.

He is described as a 5′ 8″ tall Black man weighing 110 to 130 pounds, with black dread locks/braids and brown eyes, wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Police say Walls has low functioning autism and a low level of communication. He walked away from his home Friday afternoon and has no way of contacting his family or asking for help. He was also not dressed for the weather conditions.

If you have any information on Walls, contact the police.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.