Advertisement

Michigan State Police issues Endangered Missing Advisory for 25 year old Ypsilanti man

Walls reportedly went missing from his home in Ypsilanti.
Walls reportedly went missing from his home in Ypsilanti.(Michigan State Police)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are searching for a 25 year old Ypsilanti Damarius Malik Walls.

According to MSP troopers, Walls was last seen in the area of the 200 block of W Ainsworth in Ypsilanti.

He is described as a 5′ 8″ tall Black man weighing 110 to 130 pounds, with black dread locks/braids and brown eyes, wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Police say Walls has low functioning autism and a low level of communication. He walked away from his home Friday afternoon and has no way of contacting his family or asking for help. He was also not dressed for the weather conditions.

If you have any information on Walls, contact the police.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Family speaks out after teen's death
Family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side demands answers, change
Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Michigan hotel manager indicted for tax fraud and obstruction
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Michigan among worst hotspots in the US
Sparrow president: Everyday choices affecting COVID-19 spread in Michigan

Latest News

A picture of the late Anthony Hulon.
Family of late Anthony Hulon calls for justice
Two Detroit-area brothers who were accused of allowing their severely disabled mother to wither...
Brothers cleared after winning court decision in mom’s death
At least six Michigan high school wrestlers won court orders to compete in the state finals...
Wrestlers win court orders to compete in Michigan finals
Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card