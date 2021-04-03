Michigan reports over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan have been increasing at an alarming rate, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports another 8,413 cases and 57 deaths linked to the virus Saturday, April 3. This is up almost 4,000 cases compared to a week ago.

Michigan now nears another grim milestone, 700,000 cases, as state totals rise to 692,206 cases and 16,218 deaths.

51 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records Review according to the MDHHS.

Michigan is one of the worst states in the United States in terms of COVID-19 outbreaks, however, despite the rise in cases, Governor Whitmer says she’s focusing on vaccinating Michiganders, not restrictions.

Recently, Governor Whitmer announced she is doubling her vaccine goal from 50,000 vaccinations per day, to 100,000 vaccinations per day.

Ingham County reports 18,495 cases and 297 deaths.

Jackson County reported 11,321 cases and 229 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,060 cases and 71 deaths.

Eaton County reports 6,934 cases and 154 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 4,241 cases and 84 deaths.

As of April 3, 577,141 Michigan residents have recovered from COVID-19, up by almost 8,000 compared to last Saturday’s report.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

