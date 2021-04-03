Michigan hotel manager indicted for tax fraud and obstruction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, two defendants indicted on tax fraud and obstruction charges made their first appearances in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

According to the indictment, which was returned on March 3, Harold Walls of Clare, Michigan, managed the day-to-day operations of the Days Inn Clare, a hotel owned by his father, Karl Walls. The indictment says that rather than pay himself regular wages through the hotel’s payroll system, Harold Walls caused himself to be paid by other means, including by paying personal expenses from the hotel’s operating account. Harold Walls is accused of allegedly filing individual income tax returns for 2013 through 2017 that did not report any income from the hotel.

The indictment further charges that Karl Walls reported income and expenses for the Days Inn Clare on Schedules C attached to his individual tax returns. From 2012 through 2017, Harold Walls allegedly provided and caused his father to provide false and incomplete information to Karl Walls’ return preparer, which resulted in the preparation of Schedules C for the hotel that understated its gross receipts and overstated its expenses.

Finally, the indictment charges that both Harold Walls and Karl Walls attempted to obstruct the criminal investigation of Harold Walls. In 2017 Harold Walls allegedly made false statements to IRS special agents about his work at the hotel, and attempted to cause a hotel employee to make similar false statements. In 2018, the indictment alleged Karl Walls also attempted to corruptly persuade two witnesses to provide false testimony to the grand jury regarding his son’s employment at the hotel.

Harold Walls is charged with filing false tax returns, aiding in the preparation of false tax returns, and endeavoring to obstruct the IRS. If convicted, Harold Walls faces a maximum term of imprisonment of three years on each of the tax and obstruction charges.

Karl Walls is charged with two counts of witness tampering. Karl Walls faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count of witness tampering.

Both defendants also face a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.