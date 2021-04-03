Advertisement

MHSAA hoping it can get state basketball tournament completed next week despite Michigan’s rising COVID-19 issues

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MHSAA is praying it can get the state basketball tournament completed next week despite the state’s rising Covid issues. And we have six area teams in the quarter-finals next week and all of them have a chance to win and make a run to at least the semi finals.

There won’t be full crowds of course, but if any team gets to the Breslin Center and in the finals and wins the title trophy it will feel just as good for sure in my view.

