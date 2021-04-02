Women’s Center offers free professional clothing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women need professional clothes as many head back to work.

But clothing can be expensive and many can’t afford them, especially now with the pandemic.

The Women Center of Greater Lansing is working to fill this need.

Once a month, women can come in to get two outfits, shirts, and pants to skirts and dresses/ suits for free.

The center also has jewelry, scarves, and purses that can go with the outfits.

The Women’s Center also offers other services as well such as counseling, personal needs, and support groups, etc. http://www.womenscenterofgreaterlansing.org.

You can stop by the center Monday-Thursday 10 am to 3 pm, and Friday 10 am to 12 pm.

