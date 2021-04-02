Webberville Boys Basketball wins first regional title in 49 years

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Webberville basketball head coach Nate Lott got a text before Thursday’s game from the school’s janitor, who had already put up a sign congratulating the Spartans on their regional title.

As it turns out, that janitor was spot on.

“It was really good for the kids on the team last year, that was heartbreaking,” said Lott. “We were getting ready to play in the district finals, and the season gets cancelled, and then to come into the beginning of this year not knowing if we were going to be able to play...to be able to play and be at this point in the season is unbelievable. I’m proud of these kids and grateful that they got to play this year.”

The Spartans hit seven three pointers in the first half in their 79-45 win over Colon, but Lott says the team hasn’t played their best basketball just yet.

The Spartans, who had a heroes welcome last night, hope to head to the Breslin Center next week.

“The whole downtown...four corners...which is about all that Webberville is, was all horns blasting, fans on the sidewalk, it’s a great thing for Webberville right now,” said Lott.

Up next, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian.

Lott says that’s a team that’s been in that position all too much.

