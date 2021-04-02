Advertisement

Webberville Boys Basketball wins first regional title in 49 years

Spartans get 79-45 win over Colon
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Webberville basketball head coach Nate Lott got a text before Thursday’s game from the school’s janitor, who had already put up a sign congratulating the Spartans on their regional title.

As it turns out, that janitor was spot on.

“It was really good for the kids on the team last year, that was heartbreaking,” said Lott. “We were getting ready to play in the district finals, and the season gets cancelled, and then to come into the beginning of this year not knowing if we were going to be able to play...to be able to play and be at this point in the season is unbelievable. I’m proud of these kids and grateful that they got to play this year.”

The Spartans hit seven three pointers in the first half in their 79-45 win over Colon, but Lott says the team hasn’t played their best basketball just yet.

The Spartans, who had a heroes welcome last night, hope to head to the Breslin Center next week.

“The whole downtown...four corners...which is about all that Webberville is, was all horns blasting, fans on the sidewalk, it’s a great thing for Webberville right now,” said Lott.

Up next, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian.

Lott says that’s a team that’s been in that position all too much.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The FDA has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses...
FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine
Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

Voting open for first round of matchups
Voting open for first round of matchups
Parents Rally To "Let Them Play"
Let Them Play group files lawsuit against Michigan due to mandatory athlete testing
Hardwood Heaven: Who has the best gym?
Auburn Loses Key Point Guard
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work...
NCAA Drug Testing Altered?