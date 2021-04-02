Advertisement

Vaccine booster study underway

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even after we are all vaccinated against COVID-19, will we also need booster shots? One California drug company says yes as the virus is still mutating.

Gritstone Oncology Incorporated is creating a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine with testing already underway. A group of 100 people has received the booster shot, as part of a phase one trial. Dr. Andrew Allen, CEO of Gritstone Oncology Inc. says the goal is to create a booster shot that protects people from evolving variants.

“Everyone has heard about the UK variant, the South Africa variant,” said Dr. Allen. “We want to generate immunity that is effective across all these variants so that we stop having to worry about it quite as much as we do know.”

It is still unclear if these booster shots will be one and done or needed every year. Ongoing research will hopefully answer that question by sometime next year.

